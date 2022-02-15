Morris Higham Management Announces A Slew Of Promotions For Their Marketing Team

Nashville-based Morris Higham Management announced the promotion of five members of their marketing team to new roles at the company.

Dustin Stout has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Marketing after serving as Director of Digital Marketing at the management company.

Emily Galloway has been named as Director of Interactive Marketing from her previous role of Marketing Coordinator.

Matt Zahn has been upped to the post of Director of Digital Marketing and fully onboarded at the company after serving as Director of Marketing for Morris Light and Sound.

Lily Smith, MHM’s former office manager, has been promoted to the post of Marketing Manager.

Dames Deaton, after successfully completing an internship at MHM, has been named Marketing Coordinator following his recent graduation from Belmont University

“The greatest strength of our company is the team working tirelessly for our roster behind the scenes,” notes MHM President Clint Higham. “I’m so proud of our marketing team and the value they bring to each artist on a daily basis.”

“We have one of the strongest marketing teams in the business,” adds MHM General Manager Kyle Quigley. “Their vision and strategy, alongside their ability to adapt to an ever-changing marketplace, positions our roster for continued success.”