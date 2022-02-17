Capitol Music Group Promotes Jeremy Vuernick to President of A&R

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Music Group (CMG) has announced the promotion of Jeremy Vuernick to President, A&R. Vuernick will report to CMG CEO Michelle Jubelirer.

Vuernick has spent almost ten years as an A&R executive at CMG. He joined Astralwerks in 2013 and served in senior capacities there and at Capitol Records, before being promoted to Executive Vice President in 2019.

Vuernick is responsible for signing and developing global superstar Halsey, who has achieved multiple platinum albums and a number of his since hitting the scene in 2015. She’s nominated for a Grammy this year in the category of Best Alternative Album. In addition to Halsey, he’s been involved in numerous deals with EDM producer Marshmello, A&R’d Paul McCartney’s Grammy-nomiated McCartney III Imagined remix album, and signed Grammy-nominated producer, TM88.

Jubelirer took on the CEO role in December 2021 and in addition to promoting Vuernick, one of her first moves was to name Arjun Pulijal as President of CMG in January. Vuernick will work closely with Jubelirer’s executive team within the Capitol Records Tower building.

“After an incredible decade at Capitol Music Group, I remain unwavering in my passion for finding artists who possess a unique vision and have a singular story to tell. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Michelle and our incredible team at CMG to develop the next generation of global stars.” – Vuernick