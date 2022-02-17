Music Agents Janet Kim and Scott Schreiber Have Joined UTA

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – United Talent Agency (UTA) have announced music agents, Janet Kim and Scott Schreiber have joined the agency’s Beverly Hills office.

Kim was previously with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) where she booked artists at private/corporate events, large-scale Pride Festivals and LGBTQ+ events globally. In addition, she consulted for companies including one of South Korea’s largest media companies (CJ ENM) and has worked with artists including DNCE, Julia Michaels, Adam Lambert and Jordin Sparks, among others. Prior to becoming a music agent, Kim was a road tour manager for bands.

Schreiber has worked within all genres of music and with bands such as Zhu, Ski Mask the Slum God, Lil Skies, Tokimonsta, and others. He brings over 10 years experience booking shows from club to arena while at WME.