Elton John, Childish Gambino, Taylor Swift, Prince, and More Announce Record Store Day Releases

UNITED KINGDOM (CelebrityAccess) – The Swifties can hardly contain their excitement as Record Store Day 2022 will see Taylor Swift, David Bowie, Childish Gambino, Prince, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, and Pearl Jam, among others dropping special releases. The vinyl appreciation day will take place around the world on one day this year, rather than multiple days as in past years.

Swift has often had releases on Record Store Day, a vinyl lover, she was named the global ambassador for 2022’s Record Store Day and will release a 7″ of The Lakes. Swift was the second biggest artist in terms of vinyl sales in the UK last year. The Beatles took the number 1 spot, moving more LPs in 2021.

Musicweek reports other key releases to look for on April 23 are David Bowie‘s Toy EP and Brilliant Adventures, Childish Gambino’s Kauai being released on vinyl for the first time, Joni Mitchell’s Blue 50: Demos, Pearl Jam’s Live On Two Legs, Prince‘s The Gold Experience Deluxe. That’s not to mention The Rolling Stones’ More Hot Rocks (Big Hits & Fazed Cookies), and Madonna’s Who’s That Girl / Causing a Commotion 35th Anniversary, among many more.

This year’s edition of Record Store Day follows a recent report from the Entertainment Retailers Association revealing vinyl sales in the UK are at their highest level in over 30 years, growing a further 23% year on year in 2021. Adding on to that, MRC Data reports that for the first time since 1991, annual sales of vinyl records surpassed compact disc (CD) sales in the US. Between 2020-2021, annual sales increased 1% from 40.2 to 40.6 million for CDs. However, vinyl sales rose 51% to 41.7 million in 2021.

The official Record Store Day press release stated that if Record Store Day releases are affected by supply chain issues and delays, “they will instead be available to buy in participating RSD stores on Saturday, June 18.”