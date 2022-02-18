Chris Stapleton Reveals A Major Expansion Of His All-American Road Show Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Outlaw country icon Chris Stapleton announced a slew of new dates for his “All-American Road Show” with newly added shows at The Forum in Los Angeles; Comercia Park in Detroit; the Merriweather Post Pavilion on Maryland, and Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, among numerous others.

The newly announced dates dramatically expand on Stapleton’s previously announced tour itinerary, much of which has already sold out.

Previously announced shows include Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Ball Arena in Denver, Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida and Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Colorado.

Stapleton is touring in support of his latest album, “Starting Over” which he released in 2020. The album debuted at 1 on the Billboard Country Chart and drew rave reviews from critics, including the New York Times which said: “Chris Stapleton’s roar isn’t designed to scare you off. It’s regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy…on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.”

The updated tour itinerary

June 9—San Diego, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum

June 11—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 16—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

June 17—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 18—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

June 24—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

June 25—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center

July 8—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park

July 9—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum

July 21—Mt. Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino

July 22—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center

July 23—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field**

July 28—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater

July 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP

July 30—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 17—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC

August 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 26—Saratoga, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 27—Hershey, PA–Hersheypark Stadium

September 2-4—Snowmass, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass

October 6—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center

October 7—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center

October 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum

October 13—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

October 14—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

October 15—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live

October 20—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena

October 21—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena

October 22—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center (on-sale March 11)

October 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena