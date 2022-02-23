Roberto Andrade Dirak Named Managing Director Of Warner Music Latina Amid Leadership Shakeup

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Latina unveiled a shakeup of their leadership team with a round of promotions and the addition of Roberto Andrade Dirak, who joins the company as Managing Director.

Dirak joins Warner Music Latina from the management world where, for the last six years, he played a role in the career of Colombian recording artists Sebastian Yatra. In addition, he served as both a tour and personal manager for Carlos Vives and founded the Latin music focused NIU Entertainment.

His resume also includes marketing, press, and promotion roles for a number of artists, including Chino & Nacho, Mau & Ricky, Ricky Martin, Yandel and Wisin among many others.

“I’m so excited to be joining the team at Warner Music as we put in place a new structure that will help us break artists across borders even more quickly. I’ve worked with some of the biggest names in Latin music and I’ve seen their global appeal first-hand. Now I want to help support a new generation of Latin artists and turn them into superstars,” Dirak said.

Warner Music also announced expanded roles for Hector Rivera, who was promoted to SVP, Head of A&R, and Ruben Abraham as SVP, Marketing and Artist Strategy.

A longtime WMG team member, Abraham started as a label manager in Mexico City almost two decades ago before transitioning to roles in business development, digital sales and brand partnerships and finally as a Commercial Director for Warner Mexico.

Ruben Abraham comments: “I’m honored to be part of a leadership team that’s got such ambitious plans. The music market is changing fast and there are new opportunities opening up for artists every day. We’re here to help artists truly connect with fans and tell their stories in new and exciting ways.”

Rivera joined Warner Music Latina in 2017 and was named VP of A&E n 2019. He began his career as a studio engineer at Audio Vision Studios in Miami before moving into a variety of roles across live touring, artist management and music publishing.

“These changes mean that Warner Music Latina is well positioned to be the first choice for Latin artists from across the Americas. We’ve broken down old silos and we’re working as a team to break artists to regional and global audiences from day one,” added Rivera.