John Mayer Leaves Columbia Records After Two Decades

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – John Mayer has announced he’s leaving Columbia Records after two decades. The sob-rock singer/songwriter took to his social media.

During his time with Columbia, Mayer released eight albums – Room For Squares (2001), Heavier Things (2003), Continuum (2006), Battle Studies (2009), Born And Raised (2012), Paradise Valley (2013), and The Search For Everything (2017). His final album on Columbia was last year’s Sob Rock. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last July and had two successive singles reach No. 1 on the AAA chart, although neither charted on the Hot 100.

Mayer, currently on the “Sob Rock” tour has had to reschedule his dates twice due to COVID-19 positive tour/band members and then the rocker himself came up positive. The dates have been rescheduled and are listed below.

May 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 7 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 9-10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden