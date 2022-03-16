Joni Mitchell To Be Featured On A Dedicated SiriusXM Channel This Month

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will be featured on her own channel on Satellite broadcaster SirirusXM, during Women’s History Month.

The launch of Mitchell’s curated channel will also coincide with her being honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Programming on SiriusXM’s Joni Mitchell channel begins on Wednesday, March 16 and extends through Thursday, April 14 on the SXM App and on satellite (ch. 105) starting Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5.

The channel will feature a range of content, including music drawn from Mitchell’s extensive archive, including fan favorite cuts as well as home recordings, live performances, and other rarities.

The channel will also feature interpretations of her music by a wide range of artists including Chaka Khan, Elton John, Norah Jones, Annie Lennox, Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, The Byrds and more.

Additionally, guest hosts will share their own personal experiences with Mitchell and her impact on their own careers.

“Joni Mitchell redefined female musicianship with her songwriting, complexity, and voice, which has had a profound influence on musicians that have followed her” said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Music Programming, SiriusXM. “Not only is this channel an ode to Mitchell’s integral impact on music and her timeless songs, but also a carefully curated collaboration we are honored to be a part of and have our listeners experience.”

“It’s a thrill to have my own SiriusXM channel,” says Mitchell.