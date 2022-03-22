Facebook and YouTube Content Creator TheSoul Publishing Launches Music Division

(CelebrityAccess) – YouTube and Facebook content creator TheSoul Publishing has launched a music division. The start-up division plans to seek out talent by promoting independent and unestablished artists. TheSoul music division will blur the line between real-life and virtual artists, according to the media release.

In late 2021, the publisher announced its partnership with Believe, one of the largest music distribution platforms in the world. The deal will support global promotion and distribution of the music division’s content across numerous music platforms, including Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more than 200 digital stores and music services worldwide.

TheSoul Publishing’s first fully digital independent artist, Polar, made her debut in front of hundreds of thousands of fans in LockWood Publishing’s Avakin Life. Polar is described as a “wild and mysterious masked singer”. The music video for her first track, “Close To You”, is approaching five million views on YouTube. Polar’s TikTok has over 1.2m followers, and recently passed 300,000 subscribers on YouTube.

TheSoul Publishing is a content studio that reaches more than one billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap, with its channels racking up more than 16 billion views a month in 2021. Its creative team delivers shareable content for all ages, in 19 different languages, distributed via a social media-driven cross-platform network.