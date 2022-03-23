Sony Music Group Moves Southeast Asia Headquarters from Hong Kong to Singapore

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Group (SMG) has moved its Southeast Asia headquarters to Singapore, joining other music and tech companies that have shifted their business hubs away from Hong Kong amid crackdowns by the Chinese government and street protests. SMG says the Singapore HQ “increases its investment and cements its long-term commitment to the region.”

The new office will be home to SMG companies including Sony Music Entertainment (SME), Sony Music Publishing (SMP), an artist and label services company, The Orchard, as well as serving as the new base for Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), creators of the Sony Playstation.

At the official opening, Singaporean superstar Sezairi, who recently broke records in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, with his hit song It’s You, alongside fellow superstars Linying and Benjamin Khen, sang their hits in a pre-recorded performance for an audience including government representatives and SMG’s leadership.

Singapore’s Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth, Alvin Tan, attended the event, alongside Tse Yong Lim, Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

In Southeast Asia, SMG encompasses artists including Jason Chan, A-Teez, Ben&Ben, Gary Valenciano, Sezairi, and Zee Avi, among others.