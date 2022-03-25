   JOIN LOGIN

Electric Daisy Carnival Announces 2022 Lineup with Porter Robinson, Grimes, Kaskade, and More
By Insomniac Events (edclasvegas.com) [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Posted on by Stacy Simons Santos  Contact Me
LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) is heading back to the Vegas Motor Speedway (May 20-22), revealing its full daily lineup for the event. The EDC returned in October following the pandemic and will happen a second time in 7 months when it returns to its regular May dates.

Insomniac Events is once again the producer for the three-day mega music festival. Among the hundreds of artists playing include DJ Snake, Grimes, Honey Dijon, Dom Dolla, Tchami, Madeon (DJ set), G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kayzo, Dillon Francis, Chris Lake, Vintage Culture, Eric Prydz, and Zedd. Deadmau5 and Kaskade will take the stage performing as their new project – Kx5.

Insomniac reported to Billboard that the October festival was attended by 475,000 fans, making it the largest in the festival’s history. In addition, the event made history as the first event to stream in the metaverse via a partnership with Roblox. Insomniac announced a metaverse partnership with 3D content studio Unity earlier this month. It has not been announced if the May EDC will be included.

