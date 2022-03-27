Country Music Singer/Songwriter Jeff Carson, Dies at 58

FRANKLIN, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country music singer turned police officer Jeff Carson has passed away. He was 58. Publicist Jeremy Westby confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN.

Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, OK, on December 16, 1963, he began singing in the church choir. He later moved to Branson before heading to Nashville. Carson landed his record deal with Curb in 1995 and released “Not on Your Love” that same year, which hit No. 1. Other notable releases include “Holdin’ Onto Somethin,” “The Car,” and “Real Life (I Never Was the Same Again).”

In 2009, Carson opted for a career change and joined the Franklin Police Department, and continued working there until his passing. He had recently signed a new record deal and was in the process of recording a new album with collaborations with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley, Craig Morgan, and Mark Wills.

Carson is survived by his loving wife Kim, son Dayton Herndon Carson, his mother Virginia, brother Steve and sister Karen.