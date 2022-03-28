Zac Brown, Kings Of Leon, G-Eazy Among The Headliners Announced For The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival announced the headliners for the 2022 return of the event with Zac Brown Band, Kings of Leon, Gwen Stefani, and G-Eazy leading the bill.

The festival, which debuted in 2019, will return to San Diego’s downtown waterfront on November 18-20 after taking a forced two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The initial announced lineup for the festival also includes Young the Giant, Lauren Daigle, Swae Lee, Quinn XCII, Fitz & the Tantrums, Earthgang, Big Boi, Thundercat, SOJA, Noah Cyrus, Cam, Judah & the Lion, Whethan, Trevor Hall, Hippie Sabotage, Two Feet, Skip Marley, Mod Sun, Max, Cheat Codes, Bakermat, Goldfish, and Bakar, among others.

A second artist announcement, including an additional headliner is expected in May. Additionally festival organizers announced they are stretching the format this year with the addition of country artists such as Zac Brown, Niko Moon, and Myron Ekins.

“Our goal with this 2022 lineup was to still maintain a focus on emerging artists and artists with new music coming out this year, but to also take a significant step forward with bigger headline talent. After the 2019 success we have had so many great artists wanting to play on this year’s lineup, it has been an internal battle with our programming team as to which artists we booked to fill the available stage slots. We also wanted a great mix of artists across the time slots, so that not all the bigger names were just playing at the same later times. We really appreciate the artists that have worked with us to make that possible. There are more great artists to be announced, which we can’t announce until May as some are playing on other large festivals and shows in the Southern California region,” said Wonderfront co-founder and CEO Paul Thornton

“Downtown is thrilled to see the return of the Wonderfront festival and the cultural vibrancy it brings to our city,” added Betsy Brennan, President & CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership. “It’s hard to think of a more quintessential San Diego event than this combination of music and arts at the intersection of our urban neighborhoods and the San Diego Bay. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to get outside and enjoy being together again.”