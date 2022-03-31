K-Pop Icon Luna To Star In A New Broadway Musical

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Luna, a member of the noted South Korean girl group f(x) has been announced as the star of KPop, a new musical that’s headed to Broadway this fall.

“Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theater has always been a driving passion of mine. Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life,” Luna said, announcing the role during an event at the Korean Cultural Center in New York on Wednesday.

The musical, which debuted at the at A.R.T./New York, was developed by the Woodshed Collective, based on a book by Jason Kim and featuring music and lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon.

“The world we explore in ‘KPOP’ is cutthroat, relentless in its pursuit of perfection, full of passionate, hugely ambitious artists, and ultimately a source of joy,” Park said during the press event on Wednesday.

Luna, the stage name of Park Sun-young, joined f(x) as the group’s primary vocalist and dancer in 2009 and helped the group to become one of the first K-pop acts to break through in the U.S. She’s also moved successfully into musical theater and starred as Elle Woods in the 2011 South Korean stage adaption of the film “Legally Blonde.”