Why Don’t We Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — L.A.-based boy band Why Don’t We announced plans for a major tour of North America in support of their latest studio album, The Good Times and the Bad Ones.
The quintet, composed of Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron, debuted in 2016 and have since developed a solid fan base, along with 3 billion global career streams, over 900 million YouTube views, 7 million Instagram followers, two RIAA Platinum-certified singles, five RIAA Gold-certified singles, two Top 20 singles at Pop radio, and two Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.
Produced by Live Nation, the 44-city tour kicks off on June 17th at USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, UT, with additional performances scheduled in markets such as Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, and Toronto, among others before wrapping up in Seattle, WA at White River Amphitheatre on August 24th.
The tour will feature support from rising singer-songwriter JVKE and the Utah-based alternative pop quartet The Aces.
THE GOOD TIMES ONLY TOUR DATES:
Fri Jun 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
Sun Jun 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Fri Jun 24 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 25 – Chicago, IL – The Pavilion at Ravinia
Mon Jun 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Tue Jun 28 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Thu Jun 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
Fri Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Sat Jul 02 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amp at White River State Park
Tue Jul 05 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
Wed Jul 06 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach
Fri Jul 08 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Jul 09 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
Sun Jul 10 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
Tue Jul 12 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center
Wed Jul 13 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Thu Jul 14 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Jul 16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amp
Sun Jul 17 – Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
Tue Jul 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Wed Jul 20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amp
Fri Jul 22 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Sat Jul 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Sun Jul 24 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Tue Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Wed Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Fri Jul 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Sat Jul 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 31 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Wed Aug 03 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Fri Aug 05 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Sat Aug 06 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion
Sun Aug 07 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Wed Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Aug 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp
Tue Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Wed Aug 17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Open Air Theatre
Thu Aug 18 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 19 – Las Vegas, CA – Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Sun Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Mon Aug 22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre