Why Don’t We Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — L.A.-based boy band Why Don’t We announced plans for a major tour of North America in support of their latest studio album, The Good Times and the Bad Ones.

The quintet, composed of Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron, debuted in 2016 and have since developed a solid fan base, along with 3 billion global career streams, over 900 million YouTube views, 7 million Instagram followers, two RIAA Platinum-certified singles, five RIAA Gold-certified singles, two Top 20 singles at Pop radio, and two Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

Produced by Live Nation, the 44-city tour kicks off on June 17th at USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City, UT, with additional performances scheduled in markets such as Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, and Toronto, among others before wrapping up in Seattle, WA at White River Amphitheatre on August 24th.

The tour will feature support from rising singer-songwriter JVKE and the Utah-based alternative pop quartet The Aces.

THE GOOD TIMES ONLY TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Sun Jun 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Fri Jun 24 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 25 – Chicago, IL – The Pavilion at Ravinia

Mon Jun 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue Jun 28 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Thu Jun 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

Fri Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Sat Jul 02 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amp at White River State Park

Tue Jul 05 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

Wed Jul 06 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri Jul 08 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Jul 09 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Sun Jul 10 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Tue Jul 12 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

Wed Jul 13 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Thu Jul 14 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amp

Sun Jul 17 – Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Tue Jul 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Wed Jul 20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amp

Fri Jul 22 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sat Jul 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Jul 24 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Tue Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Fri Jul 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Jul 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 31 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Wed Aug 03 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Fri Aug 05 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Sat Aug 06 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

Sun Aug 07 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Wed Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Aug 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp

Tue Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Wed Aug 17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Open Air Theatre

Thu Aug 18 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 19 – Las Vegas, CA – Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Sun Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon Aug 22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre