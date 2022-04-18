Snoop Dogg Reveals Why He Pulled Death Row Records Music From Streaming And The Label’s NFT Future

(Hypebot) — Shortly after Snoop Dogg acquired the Death Row Records catalog, he ordered all the music pulled off Spotify and the other streaming music services.

Until now the only vague explanation was that he wanted to turn Death Row into the “first major label in the metaverse.” But in a new interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Drink Champs (watch below), Snoop finally offered details.

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop said during a Clubhouse chat right after the acquisition. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”

What’s next for Death Row?

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay,” shared Snoop. “And those platforms get millions of millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels. So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”

Watch the full interview with Snoop Dog.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.