ASM Global Appoints Charles Beirne as General Manager of the Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center

FORT LAUDERDALE (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global has appointed industry veteran Charles Beirne as General Manager (GM) of the Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.

Sixteen-year industry vet Beirne brings a wealth of knowledge to the Florida venue, having worked with ASM since 2006. Beirne also served as the GM of the Atlantic City Convention Center, a position he held from 2006 to 2012. GM of the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center since 2012, Beirne spearheaded an expansion project that featured the renovation of the 13,500-seat arena.

ASM Global’s portfolio is the largest and most diverse network of convention and trade show venues with a worldwide footprint that spans five continents. A highly anticipated $1.3 billion expansion project is well underway at the all-new Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.

“Our convention center expansion makes Greater Fort Lauderdale highly competitive in the national meetings landscape, and we are delighted to be working with Charlie as we move toward the project’s completion in 2025,” said Stacy Ritter, president, and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “His experience with expansion projects and openings of major convention centers is the perfect complement to our sales and marketing teams, and we’re all excited to welcome him to the destination.”