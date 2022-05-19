Hannah Dudley Named Head of Marketing & and Artist Promotion at Amuse

(CelebrityAccess) – Hannah Dudley has been named Head of Artist Promotion and Marketing at Swedish independent music distribution and artists services company, amuse. She is charged with developing amuse’s catalog of signed tracks.

With 14 years of experience across traditional and digital music marketing, she joins the global label team to lead strategy and manage campaigns for its licensed roster. amuse has called the past year “a year of growth,” which currently has 5,000+ tracks within its licensed music catalog.

Dudley began her career at EMI (London) in charge of digital strategy for artists like David Bowie, blur, and Pink Floyd. She went on to work at Warner UK as Head of Digital. In 2015, she moved to the US and opened her own marketing consultancy in Nashville. Before amuse, she was Global Director, Marketing Strategy at WMA, where she ran marketing campaigns for indie artists Donovan Woods and Ingrid Michaelson.

Christoffer Mard, Chief Label Officer at amuse, added: “Hannah’s expertise, network, and understanding of the modern music marketing landscape makes her the perfect link between our data-driven A&R approach and the campaigns that take our signed music and artists to the next stage of their career.

“The past year was already very successful for our label, so we’re very excited for what’s to come.”