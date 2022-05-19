ONErpm Launches Atlanta Office With Orlando McGhee Named Head of Urban Music

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – ONE Revolution People’s Music (ONErpm), a digital distribution service and fan engagement platform, has announced the launch of an office in Atlanta with music industry professional Orlando McGhee named Head of Urban Music. Joining McGhee in the Atlanta office are executives Nick Love, Project Manager, and Glenn ‘Guccio’ Teague, A&R.

ONErpm was founded in 2010 by Emmanuel Zunz and Matthew Olim (also co-founder of CDNow). ONErpm offers direct to fan sales, distribution to web outlets (iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Music, Deezer, YouTube), etc. The Atlanta office oversees Caskey, Cuban Doll, Method Man, Ceelo Green, plus others.

McGhee got his start as the special assistant to the COO of the city of Atlanta. He dipped his toe into the music industry by working with the Organized Noize (ONP) production team. He moved on to BME as VP and helped develop artists like Crime Mobb before joining Warner Bros. Records as VP of A&R.

A true entrepreneur, McGhee launched his company – Seventy 2 Music Consulting, a boutique development firm (management, marketing, brands). He most recently served a stint at Roc Nation (SVP), where he was A&R for Jaden and Willow Smith.

Love began as a Promotions Rep for Disturbing Tha Peace/Def Jam South, and in 2004, became VP of Marketing for Corporate Thugz Entertainment (CTE) (Young Jeezy). After almost ten years at CTE, Love co-founded a disc jockey company – Coalition DJs, and has worked with Def Jam, 300, and Epic Records.

Glenn ‘Guccio’ Teague will head the Atlanta offices’ A&R initiative and lead Urban A&R in Detroit and St. Louis. Guccio boasts a three-decade career and has worked with artists such as Jadakiss, Yo Gotti, Akon, Rick Ross, and others.

The Atlanta office is joining existing offices in more than 20 territories worldwide.