TikTok Signs A Licensing Deal With Pro Music Rights

NAPLES, Fla., (CelebrityAccess) — Music licensing platform Pro Music Rights announced they have formed a licensing deal with TikTok that will allow users of the short form video platform to use music from Pro Music Rights repertoire in creating videos.

PMR, which bills itself as one of the world’s largest music licensing services, said that the deal includes more than 2.5 million works.

The company already licensing music to digital platforms such as iHeartMedia, VEVO, and represents music from artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Young Jeezy, Soulja Boy, Nipsey Hussle, Fall Out Boy, Gucci Main, Migos, 2 Chainz, Boosie Badazz, Pharrell, Juelz Santana, and more.

“I think that TikTok is a wonderful platform and will be an outstanding online venue to expand the audience for our music, since it is routinely used by millions all over the world,” said Mr. Noch, CEO of Pro Music Rights.