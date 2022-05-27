200,000 Artists Are Using Spotify’s Free Fan Support Fundraising Platform

(Hypebot) — Spotify has renamed its Artist Fundraising Pick feature as Fan Support and shared some stats that show how many artists and fans are using it.

Spotify Fan Support stats

More than 200,000 artists have an Artist Fundraising Pick link on the Spotify profile

90% use the feature to collect fans’ monetary support directly.

10% use Artist Fundraising Picks to raise money for charitable causes like COVID-19 relief, support for Ukraine, and more.

How to use Spotify’s Fan Suport

Log into Spotify for Artists, go to your profile, and add or change a Fan Support link at any time. Spotify has released a Best Practices guide on how it works with each fundraising platform partner.

Payment happens via third party apps like Cash App, GoFundMe, PayPal.me, and Mercado Pago and Spotify takes no cut of the transaction.

Indie artists Emotional Oranges on Fan Support: “Having recently become independent artists [during the pandemic], being able to access this tool gives us the opportunity to allow fans to help fund unique experiences or projects that otherwise wouldn’t be financially possible for us.”

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.