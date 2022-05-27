Harry Styles and James Corden Make “Daylight” Music Video in Fan’s Apartment for $300 – The Result is Absolute Hilarity

BROOKLYN (CelebrityAccess) – In a The Late Late Show with James Corden segment on Thursday night (May 26), host James Corden (43) and frequent “Carpool Karaoke” partner Harry Styles (28) cruised the streets of Brooklyn looking for an apartment to shoot Styles’ music video for the single, “Daylight” – on a $300 budget.

They arrived at the apartment of Isabel, Hadley, Sydney, and Caroline. The quartet shares an apartment that Corden stated: “fit the vibe.” As he toured the apartment to gain his “vision” for what Styles were to do, he saw one of the girls was a big fan of the ex-One Direction member, complete with a cartoon drawing of Styles dressed as Harry Potter on her wall. “We need to hide all of this because I’m worried you’re a psychopath,” he said while removing all Styles-related objects from her room.

Some notable scenes from the video are Styles fully clothed, lying in a bathtub as Corden tried to get the “lighting” right – “lighting” was a box fan with colored paper attached to it, Styles sitting on the couch staring at the camera while in contrast, the four girls sat behind him with “liquor” bottles, and Styles standing in the hallway while Corden threw glitter at his face.

The entire video is absolutely hilarious, but Corden directing Styles to do an impression of “early” Mick Jagger as he yells, “sexy bitch”, is tears-inducing funny (and made the final cut).

As the girls call some friends for an ending “party scene,” Corden thinks it would be prudent to blow their face and hair with a leaf blower. Another scene had Styles eating pizza while holding a stuffed zebra.

In one scene, as he sits on the side of the bathtub, Styles tells the camera, “I cannot stress this enough: This was all James’ idea. Is it too late to do a ‘Carpool Karaoke’?” What a good sport.

Watch the full video below, but you were warned if you cry tears from laughing too hard and too loud.