Chase Center Names NBA Veteran, Donna Daniels as New General Manager

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – The Golden State Warriors have named veteran sports executive Donna Daniels as the General Manager (GM) of the Chase Center.

Daniels takes over the new position on June 20th after spending five years at the Prudential Center in Jersey, two as VP and GM. Previously, she spent 25 years at the NBA league office.

Seven months ago, Daniels left Jersey and the Prudential Center behind to care for her mother – after the death of her father, former football coach Jack Daniels, who passed in February 2022.

“I feel like I’m following in his footsteps and carrying on his legacy,” Donna Daniels said. “It’s all coming together at Chase Center. It’s been exciting and emotional, and I’m looking forward to it. I chose to leave a spectacular place to spend time with my mom and my family, and other people who I may not have made room for over the previous 30 years. It’s a decision I don’t regret.”