Outernet London Reveals New Venue Names, One in Tribute of David Bowie

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The two-venue names for the new entertainment spaces within Outernet London’s district have been announced. The venues have also announced the programming teams, including the renovated former 12 Bar on Denmark Street.

The live event venue with 2,000-capacity has been named Here at Outernet. The former 12 Bar has been renamed The Lower Third – in tribute to David Bowie‘s early career in London during the 1960s. Outernet is the first music venue to be built in central London since the 1940s, according to MBW. The Denmark Street location has hosted legends including Bowie, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, and the Sex Pistols.

The new hires for Here at Outernet include promoter, musician, and broadcaster Leo Green who has taken on the role of Artistic Director. Before Outernet, he was Director of Live Events at Live Nation and toured as a saxophonist with singer/songwriter Van Morrison. He brings experience from working at The O2 and Ronnie Scott’s. Additionally, he founded BluesFest in 2011. He will oversee all music, theatre, culture, and arts programming.

Chloe Mitchell has joined Outernet as Programming Manager. She joins from her most recent stint for the Flat Iron Square District, following management duties at the Omeara, which opened in 2016. Nicolas Matar and Simon Derby have been hired on as electronic music directors.

Matar began his music career as a DJ in Ibiza, owning two nightclubs in NYC – Cielo and Output. He’s also launched clubs, The Miami Beach Edition, The Times Square Edition, and The West Hollywood Edition Hotel.

Denby is the booker for UK underground dance music promoter, Percolate and co-founder of the London festivals Body Movement and Waterworks. Denby will take the lead on both venues’ electronic and club programming.

Karrie Goldberg and Robert Butters were previously announced as operating partners of the venues, with a combined experience spanning over 50 years. Tristan Hoffman joins as Chief Operating Officer with over 18 years of experience in venue management.

Karrie Goldberg said: “We are thrilled to be joined by this epic team of experts to launch these groundbreaking new venues this summer. We are proud to be a completely independent venue space, open to all promoters and live entertainment operators, and we look forward to showing you what the programming team have been busy working on in the coming months.”

The opening dates for the venues have not yet been announced.