The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) Fair Announces Full 2022 Summer Concert Lineup With TLC, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Barenaked Ladies, and More

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) – The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has released the lineup for the 2022 Summer Night Concerts series, and it features several music legends across diverse genres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)

“We are pleased to present a concert series that reflects the wide variety of musical tastes of the PNE fairgoers,” said PNE Creative Director Patrick Roberge in a release. “This year’s lineup really has something for everyone, and we know the artists are excited to perform at this year’s Fair.”

The Summer Night Concerts will run every evening that the PNE Fair is open, starting on Saturday, August 20 on The GMC Stage at the PNE Amphitheatre.

Reserved tickets start at $15 and went on sale Friday, May 27th. Attendees will also need to purchase a fair admission ticket separately for the date of the concert.

PNE Fair 2022 Concerts Lineup

Saturday, August 20 – The B-52s

Sunday, August 21 – Blue Rodeo

Tuesday, August 23 – Barenaked Ladies with Special Guest Kim Mitchell

Wednesday, August 24 – Cake

Thursday, August 25 – Vancouver Symphony Orchestra: A Tribute to the Beatles

Friday, August 26 – Stars of Drag. “A night of True Colours”

Saturday, August 27 – Gipsy Kings Feat. Nicolas Reyes

Sunday, August 28 – Chicago

Tuesday, August 30 – Steve Miller Band

Wednesday, August 31 – TLC and Shaggy

Thursday, September 1 – Brothers Osborne

Friday, September 2 – Nelly

Saturday, September 3 – BACHMAN CUMMINGS

Sunday, September 4 – The Beach Boys – Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer

Monday, September 5 – Chaka Khan and Patti LaBelle