ASM Global Names Sam Ryder General Manager of York Barbican

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Venue management goliath ASM Global has named Sam Ryder as General Manager of the live music venue, York Barbican (capacity 1,900).

Ryder joins York Barbican from the ASM Global Bonus Arena (capacity 3,500) in Hull, where he worked as Head of Operations and was part of the team to launch the venue in 2018. During his time at the Bonus Arena, Ryder was involved in performances by Noel Gallagher, Stereophonics, and Michael McIntyre, among others.

ASM Global SVP operations Europe Marie Lindqvist said, “Sam has been instrumental in the success of Bonus Arena, Hull as part of the senior team opening and operating the arena. I am very pleased that he is now moving to lead the great team at York Barbican to continue the growth of live entertainment in the beautiful city of York.”

Ryder will begin his new post in July as York Barbican ramps up its calendar with Jools Holland, Marc Almond, and The Proclaimers, among others.