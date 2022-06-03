Oxbow Riverstage Announces 2022 Concert Season With Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, and More

NAPA (CelebrityAccess) – Blue Note Entertainment Group and Another Planet Entertainment announced the lineup for the return of live music this summer at the Oxbow RiverStage in Downtown Napa, CA.

The Oxbow, which debuted in 2019 with an abbreviated season of just four shows, was set to host a whole summer of concerts in 2020, but, like the rest of the live events industry, those plans were curtailed by the pandemic. 2021 was a shortened season, and now 2022 will feature an entire season.

They are back with shows kicking off on June 19 with Brandi Carlile. The next show (June 25) will feature Norah Jones with special guest Regina Spektor, followed by A-HA (July 29).

Widespread Panic is slated to perform a three-night stand at the Oxbow, starting August 26th.

The Oxbow’s 2022 concert season continues with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (August 12), Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with JD McPherson (August 23), and Leon Bridges (September 4), and Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples (September 17). More shows are to be announced at a later date.

The 5,000-capacity Oxbow River Stage features both general admission and reserved seating options and ‘Gold Ticket’ VIP packages through a partnership with Feast It Forward, featuring a wine bar lounge, a dedicated entrance, and front section viewing more.