Carol Ding Named Senior VP and Head of Digital / Commercial at Universal Music Greater China

BEIJING, CHINA (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) has appointed Carol Ding to the newly created position of Senior Vice President and Head of Digital and Commercial, effective immediately. Ding, based in Beijing, will report to Sunny Chang, Chairman / CEO, UMGC, and Ulrik Cahn, EVP, Africa Middle East Asia (AMEA).

Ding joined UMG in 2018 as VP of Global Digital Strategy of APAC and was a key member of its corporate digital strategy team, playing an integral role in the development and implementation of digital strategy and growth in the region. UMG stated that Ding “possesses significant experience within China’s fast-evolving entertainment industry landscape.”

Sunny Chang, Chairman, and CEO of UMGC, said: “I’d like to extend my warmest welcome to Carol as she joins our GC senior management team. Carol was uniquely positioned as the China-based expert within a global digital strategy team at UMG and her extensive expertise in today’s global digital music industry, combined with profound knowledge in the domestic markets of Greater China, brings valuable skill assets and resources to help us to succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape in China.”

Ding said: “It has been a privilege to work with our global teams alongside some of the greatest minds in the industry. I am excited to lead UMG’s future digital and commercial development across the region and to join the senior management team in Greater China. This is an exciting time for UMGC. We look to develop new digital and commercial opportunities to support our expanded roster of artists and labels and expand our position as the global leader in music-based entertainment.”