Lamb of God Reveal New Album and ‘The Omens Tour’ With Killswitch Engage and Others

BROOKLYN, NY – June 7, 2022 (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated band Lamb of God have announced their new album, Omens, due out October 7th. The record was produced by Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth), and the first single “Nevermore” drops Friday (June 10).

Omens was tracked live at Henson Recording Studios (formerly A&M) in Los Angeles, a location storied due to the iconic artists that have recorded there such as The Doors, Pink Floyd, Soundgarden, and others.

Omens is a furious entry in the Lamb Of God catalog, perhaps their angriest album yet. “The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world,” explains vocalist D. Randall Blythe. “It’s a very pissed-off record.” He pauses for emphasis. “It is extremely pissed-off.”

In addition to the announcement of Omens, Lamb Of God will also hit the road this September in support of the new album with a massive Live Nation produced US headlining The Omens Tour with Killswitch Engage and openers Baroness, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Animals As Leaders, Suicide Silence, and Fit For An Autopsy (depending on which date you go to).

The Omens Tour dates are as follows:

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness, Suicide Silence

Sep 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island

Sep 10 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep 11 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival

Sep 13 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

Sep 14 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sep 16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sep 17 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sep 18 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 21 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep 23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence

Sep 24 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 25 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

Sep 26 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep 30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir

Oct 02 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct 04 – Fresno, CA – Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

Oct 07 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival *No Fit For An Autopsy

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 09 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct 10 – Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center

Oct 11 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Lamb of God w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, Fit For An Autopsy

Oct 13 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Oct 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater

Oct 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Oct 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

Oct 19 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Oct 20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory