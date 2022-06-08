Primary Wave’s Talent Management Division Welcomes Industry Veteran Robby Hoffman

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music (PWM) announced Wednesday (June 7) that veteran music manager Robby Hoffman had joined its talent management division. With over three decades of music industry and management experience, Hoffman will focus on expanding PWM’s roster of management clients.

Current clients include Melissa Etheridge, CeeLo Green, Cypress Hill, and others. Hoffman currently manages the Grammy-nominated rock band Extreme, who just completed a new album set for a 2023 release. Extreme will be hitting the touring road this summer on select dates with Aerosmith, including a sold-out hometown show at Fenway Park.

Born and raised in New York, Hoffman graduated from the Berklee College of Music in Boston with a degree in Professional Music. He spent seven years on Wall Street working for an investment bank, managing money for high-net individuals. In 2005, Hoffman founded One Music Management, a division of One Management of NYC. Hoffman was responsible for overseeing all artist management for the company.

Hoffman and his clients will now have access to PWM’s in-house press division, A&R/writer-producer relations team, branding division, digitral strategy group, as well as all in-house (film, TV, advertising, development) teams.

“I am thrilled to join the impressive team at Primary Wave,” says Hoffman. He continues, “As the business evolves, artists are seeking new and innovative ideas from their management team and there is no better company than Primary Wave to leverage these opportunities. I am thankful for Larry Mestel and the executive team for bringing me into the fold and look forward to a successful relationship.”