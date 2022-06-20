Long Island University Appoints Tom Dunn as New Executive Director of Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

LONG ISLAND, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Long Island University announced that Tom Dunn will take over as the new Executive Director of the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts. Dunn has had an accomplished career in arts management, highlighted by more than 16 years in leadership positions at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. He most recently served as executive director of the Southampton Arts Center in 2018. He will assume the new role effective August 15, 2022.

While at Lincoln Center, Dunn served as Senior Director, Concert Halls Operations and was part of the management team that directed the $1.2 billion physical redevelopments of its 16-acre campus. He managed operations in David Geffen Hall, Alice Tully Hall, David Rubenstein Atrium, Kaplan Penthouse, Damrosch Park, and other on-and off-campus venues. Previously, he oversaw the creation of the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center, a multi-purpose performance venue and public space.

“I have been so fortunate in my career to do everything from writing, directing, producing, and performing to creating and operating world-class venues that host preeminent artists,” said Tom Dunn. “Now, I look forward to expanding Tilles Center’s stellar run as the premier destination for live performance on Long Island. I hope to continue to inspire the students at LIU to come out and enjoy shows as well as all Long Islanders and tri-state residents of all ages – plus, it’s well worth a short trip from the City!”

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post in Brookville hosts more than 70 performances each season by world-renowned artists in music, theater, and dance. Tilles Center was the first to bring the New York Philharmonic to Long Island. Bruce Springsteen‘s legendary “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” was recorded onsite, among other notable events.