Songclip Announces National Music Publisher’s Association Partnership

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Songclip has agreed to a licensing deal with the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), as reported by MusicWeek.

During the NMPA’s Annual Meeting at New York’s Lincoln Centre on June 15, NMPA President and CEO David Israelite outlined the NMPA’s app initiative to eradicate the provision of unlicensed music to their users. He also announced that Songclip would be a strategic partner facilitating licensing across the app marketplace.

David Israelite said: “We are excited to partner with Songclip in our effort to ensure applications use music legally and responsibly.”

John van Suchtelen, co-CEO and co-founder of Songclip said: “Apps want music. Artists want to get paid for their work. It’s simple in concept but can be costly, time-intensive, and complex for both sides to accomplish. We built Songclip specifically to allow for easy and accountable partnership between apps and the music industry.”

Working in partnership with UMG, UMPG, WMG, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, and other rights owners, Songclip’s licensing model aims to help app companies navigate the complexities of music licensing and streamlines the go-to-market process.