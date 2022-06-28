Reservoir Enters Deal For Stake in Catalog of Hip-Hop Producer Marley Marl

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Reservoir Media has entered into a deal for a stake in the publishing catalog of multi-Platinum hip-hop producer Marlon Williams, professionally known as Marley Marl. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement includes the 2x-Platinum album Mama Said Knock You Out and its title track performed by LL Cool J. The song reached No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance (1991).

Williams collaborated with Eric B. and Rakim on their debut single “Eric B. Is President,” as well as full-length albums by Heavy D and the Boyz. He also worked on TLC’s 4x-Platinum-selling debut, OOOOOOOHHH… ON THE TLC TIP. Williams has worked with hip-hop icons like MC Shan, Biz Markie, and Fat Joe, among others.

On the deal, Williams said: “I’m so excited to be partnering with Reservoir. Faith Newman and I go back for decades, and I know she and the team truly care about my music. I am so happy they’re going to be the new home for my catalog.”