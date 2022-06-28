JUNO-Nominated Canadian Standup Comedian Nick Nemeroff Dead at 32

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – Nick Nemeroff, the JUNO-nominated Canadian standup comedian has died. Nemeroff’s management company, Grand Wave, confirmed his passing on Monday (June 27). A cause of death has not been revealed. However, CBC News reported that his manager, Morgan Flood said that Nemeroff “died in his sleep.”

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Nick Nemeroff. pic.twitter.com/PdpVzWACNB — Grand Wave Ent. (@GrandWaveEnt) June 27, 2022

From Montreal, Nemeroff attended the Royal West Academy and graduated from the Radio and TV program at Toronto Metropolitan University. You can read his obituary here.

Nemeroff released his debut standup album The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life in 2020, which featured material recorded in December 2019 at the Toronto bar the Ossington. The album would go on to be nominated for Comedy Album of the Year at the 2021 Juno Awards.

Nemeroff is survived by his parents; Howard and Joanne, his brothers and spouses Davida and Josh, Alex and Tracy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Instead of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Planned Parenthood chapter of your choice.