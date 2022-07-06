Live Nation Announces Acquisition of Thailand-Based TERO Concerts and Entertainment

THAILAND (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation (LN) announced today (July 6) its strategic acquisition of the Concerts and Entertainment division of Thailand-based TERO (TERO C&E) signaling further growth within Thailand, with a focus on developing local Thai talent.

This builds upon the joint venture between LN and TERO launched in 2015, where Live Nation Tero was created to promote international concerts and festivals by Western artists and bring in regional acts to Thailand, including leading K-Pop acts. Through the new acquisition of the TERO C&E division, Live Nation Tero establishes itself as a business that will cover a vast international and domestic music roster.

Since 1998, TERO C&E has led domestic touring, family entertainment, exhibitions, musicals, and artist management within Thailand, including a strong 20-year-long relationship with Disney on Ice.

Roger Field, President of Live Nation Asia Pacific, said: “TERO C&E has it all – local expertise delivering outstanding experiences to fans, and career growth for international and local artists. Our deepened partnership with TERO will expand our presence not only in Thailand but across the region, and we are looking forward to bringing an ever-growing and incredible roster of domestic and international talent to fans, connecting them with the magic of live.”