Travis Barker and Limewire Team Up To Launch First NFT Collection

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – LimeWire, the former file-sharing platform recently relaunched as a collectibles marketplace, has released a superstar list of artists releasing NFTs on its platform.

In addition to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, artists such as Brandy, Nicky Jam, Dillon Francis, and Elijah Blake will be releasing exclusive NFT collections on the LimeWire marketplace in the coming weeks.

LimeWire’s official rollout follows the news in May that the platform had struck its first major-label partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG). LimeWire says that collectors can purchase exclusive and unreleased music, video content, and digital artwork via its platform.

The platform adds that it is “committed to lowering the barrier to entry into the NFTs ecosystem for both artists and collectors new to the space by stripping away technical hurdles, radically simplifying user experience on the marketplace and with an overall mainstream-ready approach”.

Travis Barker’s first-ever NFT collection on LimeWire will feature behind-the-scenes footage of himself working in the studio. LimeWire also says that buying one of these NFTs unlocks an exclusive song. In addition, Barker will release a one-of-one NFT that is a 3D model of his drum set and the physical drum set he used at concerts/during rehearsals/in his home.

Travis Barker said: “I hope that my NFT collection will inspire aspiring artists and fans who want to learn about my creative journey and how I make music. LimeWire has created a platform that makes exciting content like this accessible to all of my fans – even ones who are unfamiliar with Web3.”