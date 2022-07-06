How To Get Better Gigs With A Strong Sales Pitch

(Hypebot) — One of the most important skills to have as an indie artist is how to sell yourself whenever the opportunity presents itself. Keep reading to learn how to create your own sales pitch to land your next show.

by Megan Price from Gig Salad

Part of making a living in the gig economy is knowing how to sell yourself. When a client sends you a lead, it’s imperative that you’re able to stand out from the competition with an awesome first impression. Learning how to write a good sales pitch is easier than you think! From the opening line to the final close, read on for all the tips and tricks to help you get more gigs.

The initial response

When you get a lead, the first step is responding quickly. Everyone is busy and schedules are tight, but timing is everything when it comes to closing a sale. The first hour makes all the difference! Harvard Business Review released a study that revealed, “Firms that tried to contact potential customers within an hour of receiving a query were nearly seven times as likely to qualify the lead…as those that tried to contact the customer even an hour later.”

Our own internal data reflects similar results, too. Based on booking numbers from the past year, we see that members who respond immediately book at a 25% higher rate than those who wait for 1 to 2 hours. Members who wait up to 8 hours only book at half the rate of those who respond immediately.

Often called an “elevator pitch,” your opening message sets the tone for your personality and what the potential client can expect if they book you. Be warm, friendly, and excited to talk to them about their event. Remember, while you may be gigging five times a week, this is likely a significant event for your client! Effective client communication is a necessary skill when you’re learning how to write a great sales pitch.

A successful sales pitch should include a few of these key points:

A brief introduction that includes your experience and why you’re the best for that client’s event One or two videos and/or photos to showcase your products or services Reviews from past clients Your general price range or packages that you offer A closing follow-up question or call-to-action to keep the client engaged

The official quote

Once your client has expressed interest in your services, it’s time to send the quote. Your final price should only be offered after you’ve taken into consideration all of the event details. Determining your pricing should include items like:

Your years of experience Length of the booking Travel expenses and/or parking fees Insurance or permit requirements Additional rehearsal requests

When you send the quote, don’t miss out on another opportunity to address your client’s pain points and show why you’re the best for the job! A good sales pitch is all about helping your client feel at ease with their decision to book you. Alongside your pricing, your booking agreement should be clear about what you’re providing at the event so there are no misunderstandings or miscommunications.

The final negotiation

Although it may have been discussed before a quote was sent, you may run into hesitation about pricing from your clients. Instead of being frustrated, tap into your sales rep psyche and turn that budget into a booking! Mastering negotiation leads to more bookings and better money. Remember, it’s a dance, not a war, and the event planner is your partner, not your enemy.

First, respond to any questions positively and energetically. Being an expert in your field can help as you’re fine-tuning your sales pitch. Teach the client the value of your service and the reason for the costs without talking down to them. Many clients have never booked before and just need a little guidance. Your optimistic and positive energy can get them even more excited for their event, and may help push them toward booking.

Next, take a second look at their budget. If the client needs a lower cost, adjust things on your side and offer fewer services. If you’ve priced yourself appropriately, don’t be afraid to hold to the quote, but be creative and willing to provide a service that meets the client’s budget. Present some solutions that can get you both what you want.

🤝 Pro tip: Avoid lowering your price during negotiations. Instead, remove services to meet the client’s budget. This keeps your integrity and worth intact while allowing you to be flexible!

The big close

Now’s your chance to lock in the booking and assure your client that you’re the best person for the job. The final price negotiations are done, so it’s time to close the sale. After all, knowing how to write a sales pitch isn’t complete without the close. With a couple of steps, you’ll be on your way to a booking! These techniques apply to sales emails, messages on GigSalad, or even phone calls with your potential customers.

Ask a closing question

To move your client toward the sale, ask a closing question. Depending on your personality type, you can choose from a few different phrases to finalize the booking. More assertive people may go with the “assumptive close” and ask straightforward questions like:

“Would you like to go ahead and book for that date?”

“When should I send over the final contract?”

If you’re the type that would rather ease into the world of sales conversions, try a soft transition question instead:

“Does that price make sense for you?”

“It seems like I’d be a great fit for your event. What do you think?”

It’s also important to think about your client’s personality type and what they might respond to before you send your closing message. Once they’ve agreed to book you, confirm the price and either reinforce the current quote or send a new one that reflects your negotiations.

If the client stops responding

A potential customer may stop answering you in the midst of attempting to close the sale, and there are a couple of routes you can take to deal with that. First, try sending a couple of follow-up questions like:

“Just checking in to see if you’d like to lock in that date. Our calendar is filling up so I wanted to give you a chance to finalize the booking!”

“I haven’t heard back from you so I thought I’d check with you one more time on your event. Would you like to move forward with booking?”

When it’s clear that the client is no longer interested or isn’t going to respond, it’s important to make a graceful exit. You never know what’s going on in someone’s life and you may end up burning a bridge with a potential customer. Instead of expressing your frustration, try something like:

“It seems like this isn’t the best time for you to book with me. Please let me know if you’re interested in the future!”

The follow-up

After you’ve been booked, it’s important to keep the momentum going with your client. Even if the event is a few months away, many clients appreciate a monthly check-in just to confirm all is well. They can be nervous creatures, so set them at ease! As the event date approaches, your communication should increase.

4-6 weeks before: Discuss major details like venue address, set list, guest count, arrival time, and the event schedule.

Discuss major details like venue address, set list, guest count, arrival time, and the event schedule. 2-4 weeks before: Check in with the client to make sure none of the important details have changed.

Check in with the client to make sure none of the important details have changed. 1 week before: Finalize specifics like parking, special directions to get into the venue (gate codes or security protocols), day-of contact info, and setup details.

Finalize specifics like parking, special directions to get into the venue (gate codes or security protocols), day-of contact info, and setup details. 1 day before: Confirm with the client that you’ll be arriving as scheduled for their event.

Confirm with the client that you’ll be arriving as scheduled for their event. 1 day after: Send a thank-you message and ask if the client would be willing to leave a review.

Following the event with some thanks and well wishes is a great way to wrap up the booking with your client – and may even lead to a repeat customer. Building a repeat client base will make closing bookings much easier in the future!

Even though you may not be creating sales presentations for each and every client, knowing how to write a great sales pitch is an essential skill for small businesses in the gig economy. With a bit of practice and learning how to read people, you’ll be closing more bookings in no time!

Megan Price is the Director of Customer Experience at GigSalad and has gained 9+ years of insight on what makes a great event on both sides of the booking process. Her favorite things include books, true crime podcasts, coffee, hiking, puns, and making people laugh.