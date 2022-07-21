ASM Global Strikes A Strategic Partnership With The Kuala Lumpur Sports City

KUALA LUMPUR (CelebrityAccess) — Facilities management giant ASM Global announced the formation of a partnership with the Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports to expand operations and events at the massive Kuala Lumpur Sports City precinct.

The deal will bring Kuala Lumpur Sports City precinct, anchored by the Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia, into the ASM Global fold. The complex also includes the National Aquatic Center, the National Squash Center, and Axiata Arena.

The 87,400-capacity stadium is the largest in Asia outside of North Korea, the eighth largest in the world, and the largest in ASM Global’s current portfolio.

As part of the deal, ASM Global will leverage its technology, food & beverage offerings, and global reach in event bookings and technical capacity at the complex.

ASM Global will partner with local Malaysian company Sportswork Sdn Bhd in delivering services for Kuala Lumpur Sports City.

“We’re on a robust growth curve in this part of the world. The Kuala Lumpur Sports City precinct is representative of the types of projects we’re championing that significantly enrich the venue benefits and utilize our vast international expertise and best practices,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension.

“We firmly believe the Malaysia National Stadium and the Axiata Arena have the potential expressed by the Malaysia Sports Ministry, and we are proud to welcome the local teams and venues into our network of venues and support the precinct in helping deliver more events for the people of Malaysia and the region,” said Chairman and Chief Executive of ASM Global Asia Pacific and Gulf Region Harvey Lister AM.