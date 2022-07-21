   JOIN LOGIN

Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Malaysia National Stadium
Malaysia National Stadium (Courtesy ASM Global)
Breaking News Industry News Venue News

ASM Global Strikes A Strategic Partnership With The Kuala Lumpur Sports City

Posted on by Staff Writer  Contact Me
15 0

KUALA LUMPUR (CelebrityAccess) — Facilities management giant ASM Global announced the formation of a partnership with the Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports to expand operations and events at the massive Kuala Lumpur Sports City precinct.

The deal will bring Kuala Lumpur Sports City precinct, anchored by the Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia, into the ASM Global fold. The complex also includes the National Aquatic Center, the National Squash Center, and Axiata Arena.

The 87,400-capacity stadium is the largest in Asia outside of North Korea, the eighth largest in the world, and the largest in ASM Global’s current portfolio.

As part of the deal, ASM Global will leverage its technology, food & beverage offerings, and global reach in event bookings and technical capacity at the complex.

ASM Global will partner with local Malaysian company Sportswork Sdn Bhd in delivering services for Kuala Lumpur Sports City.

“We’re on a robust growth curve in this part of the world. The Kuala Lumpur Sports City precinct is representative of the types of projects we’re championing that significantly enrich the venue benefits and utilize our vast international expertise and best practices,” said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension.

“We firmly believe the Malaysia National Stadium and the Axiata Arena have the potential expressed by the Malaysia Sports Ministry, and we are proud to welcome the local teams and venues into our network of venues and support the precinct in helping deliver more events for the people of Malaysia and the region,” said Chairman and Chief Executive of ASM Global Asia Pacific and Gulf Region Harvey Lister AM.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post