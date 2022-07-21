Kate Sheets Named SVP Strategy and Business Affairs At AEG Global Partnerships

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Global Partnerships announced the promotion of longtime AEG team member Kate Sheets to the newly created post of Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Affairs.

In her new role at AGP, Sheets will identify and maintain relationships with key partners and will provide input on strategy for the branding and sponsorship division. She will also help AGP’s partners develop strategies for campaigns and content, the company said.

“Kate has been an invaluable asset to our company having provided strategic insight and legal counsel across virtually every facet of AEG’s global business, including having led legal negotiations on behalf of our Global Partnerships division for some of the largest revenue-generating assets within our company’s portfolio,” said Nick Baker, Chief Operating Officer of AEG Global Partnerships. “A gifted dealmaker and business strategist, she has been instrumental in helping us bring our strategic vision for key partnerships to life and we know that her leadership, integrity, and work ethic combined with her ability to successfully navigate our multi-faceted global business landscape will make her a priceless addition to our Global Partnerships team.”

“AEG Global Partnerships has continually proven itself as an industry leader. I look forward to working with the rest of our team to drive growth through innovative and purposeful partnerships that both deliver value to our clients and meet their strategic goals,” added Sheets.

Sheets joined AEG in 2016 as a member of the company’s Legal Department, starting as Legal Counsel and later moving up to the position of Vice President, Legal Counsel.

During her tenure at AEG, she was responsible for advising management on business and legal affairs and played a key role in securing deals for AEG owned franchises (Los Angeles Kings and Los Angeles Galaxy), events (Nike 3on3 Basketball Tournament, All-Star Chef Classic) and arenas (Crypto.com Arena, L.A. LIVE, Dignity Health Sports Park), including multi-million-dollar founding partnerships and naming rights arrangements with major brands.

Those deals included the record-breaking $700 million 20-year naming rights deal that saw Staples Center renamed as Crypto.com Arena, which AEG Global Partnerships brokered on behalf of AEG, the largest such deal in the history of the sports industry.

Before she joined AEG, Sheets toiled for three years as an associate at Proskauer Rose LLP in Los Angeles, where she focused on M&A and other securities matters for the corporate world. She began her career at Foley & Lardner LLP in Los Angeles.

“Kate has demonstrated excellence and leadership in every project and initiative she’s overseen since joining AEG six years ago,” said Russell Silvers, Chief Operating Officer, AEG Global Partnerships. “She has consistently applied her legal expertise and strategic insight to drive innovation as well as new business opportunities for the company and we are thrilled to have her expand both her role and impact on Global Partnerships with this new position.”