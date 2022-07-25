Stevie Nicks Announces The Second Leg For Her Solo Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and Fleetwood Mac lead singer Stevie Nicks revealed the dates for the second wave of her 2022 solo tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced tour segment includes twelve new dates, starting with a September 13th show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, and concluding on October 28th at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The tour also features multiple festival performances, including the previously shows at JAS Aspen Snowmass in Aspen on Sept 4th; two performances at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois; the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, NJ; Ohana in Dana Point, CA; and the Sound On Sound in Bridgeport, CT.

Singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton is scheduled to perform in a support role on all dates.

STEVIE NICKS 2022 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 2 – Sun Sep 4 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass *

Thu Sep 8 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *

Sat Sep 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival *

Tue Sep 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival *

Mon Sep 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thu Sep 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival *

Sep Sep 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *

Mon Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thu Oct 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sun Oct 09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wed Oct 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Wed Oct 19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium

Sat Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Oct 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* Festival Date