Walk The Moon, Steve Miller Band, And NCT Dream All Cancel Concerts Due To Covid

COVID-19 keeps disrupting the concert industry and this time it was the Ohio-based rock band Walk The Moon who were forced to drop out of planned performances after a member of the band tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, the band announced it was dropping out of a planned show at Mill River Park in Stamford, Connecticut, as part of the Alive At Five concert series after percussionist Sean Waugaman tested positive.

“We’re gutted. so sorry to miss you this time. we appreciate your understanding. we love you and hope to see you soon,” the band said in a joint statement via social media.

Other cancellations include Steve Miller and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, who were scheduled to perform at the York Fair Grandstand in York Pennsylvania on July 30th, but canceled the show due to illness.

A second performance at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport planned for Friday, July 29th, was rescheduled for August 14th.

K-Pop group NCT Dream has also been bitten by the bug and were forced to postpone three nights of performances at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome from July 29-July 31 after multiple members of the group tested positive for COVID, including lead vocalist Renjun.

“Although all of the NCT DREAM members and staff worked hard to prepare a concert that would live up to the expectations of the fans who had been waiting for this concert, we regretfully came to the unavoidable decision that within the current situation, we would not be able to put on the best possible concert, so we ask for fans’ deep and generous understanding,” a statement from SM Entertainment said.