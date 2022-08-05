Deadly Blaze At Thai Concert Venue Leaves At Least 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

SATTAHIP DISRICT, Thailand (CelebrityAccess) — A fire at a crowded concert venue in Thailand left 14 dead, including a member of the band that was performing, and dozens more injured.

According to the Associated Press, the blaze was reported at around 12:45 a.m and videos on social media showed heavy black smoke and eventually flames pouring from the front entrance as people, some with their clothing on fire, attempting to flee the building.

According to the Associated Press, the fire broke out at Mountain B Pub, a concert venue located in Sattahip district of Chonburi, approximately 100 miles southeast of Bangkok. The Associated Press reported that the club was lined with flammable soundproofing, and took two hours for emergency responders to extinguish.

13 people died at the scene and another person with severe burns died at an area hospital, and the fire left at least 40 people injured.

According to CBS, the fatalities included four women and two men between the age of 17 and 49 with most bodies found by the crowded front entrance. All of the victims are believed to be Thai.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but witnesses reported to local media outlet PPTV that the fire broke out on the stage.

“The fire started at the top right corner of the stage,” a witness told PPTV. “The singer must have seen it too, so he shouted ‘fire’ and threw away the microphone.”

Another witness told PPTV that once the fire started, it spread quickly, and reported hearing an explosion after a minute.