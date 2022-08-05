   JOIN LOGIN

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly (Shutterstock)
Machine Gun Kelly’s Tour Bus Spraypainted With A Homophobic Slur In Omaha

OMAHA, NE (CelebrityAccess) — One of rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s tour buses was vandalized with spray paint ahead of his performance at CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha.

According to TMZ, an unknown vandal spray painted an offensive image on one side of the bus, along with a homophobic slur on the other side while the bus was parked in the city’s downtown area.

The bus was subsequently cleaned without any lasting damage, according to Yahoo! Entertainment news.

So far, police have not announced a suspect and a police spokesperson told Yahoo! News that the buses were leased from Russell Coach Company in Knoxville, Tenn., who will decide to press charges or not.

“Our investigators are currently following up,” the spokesperson said in a statement provided to Yahoo! News.

