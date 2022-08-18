Streamland Media Acquires London’s Sonorous Trident Recording Facility

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Post production specialists Streamland Media announced the acquisition of the London-based recording studio Sonorous Trident.

Following the acquisition, Sonorous Trident will become part of Streamland Media’s sound division, expanding their talent roster and facilities in the United Kingdom.

As part of the deal, Sonorous Trident’s founders Mike Prestwood Smith and Howard Bargroff will join Formosa Group. Smith’s extensive credits as a re-recording mixer include Rocket Man, Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and multiple films in the Mission Impossible and James Bond films, including Casino Royale, which he won a BAFTA for in 2007.

Bargroff has mixed numerous high-profile features such as Men and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, for which he received a BAFTA Film Award (2012) nomination. He is a nine-time Primetime Emmy® nominee and won a 2021 Daytime Emmy for his work on The Letter for the King. Bargroff has garnered BAFTA TV Awards for A Very British Scandal (2022), The Night Manager (2017) and Sherlock (2012).

“We’re genuinely thrilled to welcome Mike, Howard and their incredible ensemble to our Formosa Group family,” said Formosa Group Founder, Bob Rosenthal. “Exceptional artists are the very backbone of Streamland Media, so we can’t wait to collaborate with this talented Trident team. This is a fantastic opportunity for all of us involved and for the remarkable filmmakers whose vision we serve.”

Located at 17 St. Anne’s Court, the Trident studio has hosted recording sessions by iconic artists such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and Elton John, among others.

“Bringing Sonorous Trident into Streamland Media combines industry-leading artists with our world class technology to give filmmakers the creative-driven, customized service they desire,” says Streamland Media CEO Bill Romeo. “The bedrock of Streamland Media’s vision is to meet storytellers when, where and how they create, and support their vision with talent and facilities that fit their needs perfectly. We’re excited for this growth which gives us another opportunity to connect local creative communities on a global level.”