Lucy Dickens Named Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring At WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — WME announced that veteran talent agent Lucy Dickens has been named as the agency’s Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring.

In her expanded role, Dickens will oversee all aspects of WME’s Contemporary Music and Touring business across multiple offices, including Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, London, and Sydney.

Kirk Sommer will continue in his role of Global Co-Head of Contemporary Music and Touring, while Becky Gardenhire, Joey Lee, and Jay Williams will continue in their roles as Co-Heads of WME’s Nashville office, overseeing country music touring for the agency.

Dickens joined WME’s team in London in 2019 from rival ITB and helped to solidify the talent agency’s position in the market.

“Lucy is a dynamic leader who brings strategic vision, energy and passion to every artist and colleague she encounters,” said Lloyd Braun, Chairman of WME and President of Endeavor Client Group. “Lucy is the ideal leader to guide WME’s contemporary music business as we continue to expand our offerings and opportunities for our clients.”

“I am grateful to the leadership at WME for supporting me in this role, and for my partners and team members I have the privilege of working with every day in the Music division,” added Dickins. “There is no place like WME, and I’m excited for what we will achieve together on behalf of our clients.”