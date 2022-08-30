Mad Cool Sunset Called Off Due to Rage Against the Machine Cancellation

MADRID (CelebrityAccess) -Mad Cool Sunset has been called off after organizers could not find a replacement for Rage Against The Machine (RATM), who recently canceled all forthcoming dates in the UK and Europe.

Mad Cool Sunset is the one-day sister event to the Live Nation-produced Mad Cool Festival and was set to debut in Madrid on 10 September with acts including Biffy Clyro, Glass Animals, Stereophonics, and Run The Jewels.

RATM was the main headliner of the inaugural event. Still, the band recently canceled their upcoming UK and European tour dates and festival appearances after frontman Zack de la Rocha injured his leg on stage.

On August 11, the band shared via their social media that due to “medical guidance,” de la Rocha had been advised to no longer perform. The tour cancellation also impacted their plans to headline the Reading and Leeds Festival(s), where they were replaced by The 1975.

Rage Against the Machine’s performance at Mad Cool Sunset would’ve been their first in Spain after over a decade and one of two exclusive concerts the band was to play in the country.