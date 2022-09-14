HarbourView Acquires Big Loud Mountain’s Publisher Share Of Select Florida Georgia Line Songs

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – HarbourView has announced its acquisition of Big Loud Mountain Music’s publisher share of select songs from Florida Georgia Line‘s catalog. The financial terms nor the names of the acquired songs were disclosed.

Big Loud was a key player in Florida Georgia Line’s launch and early success. The duo made their mark with hit songs such as “Meant To Be,” “This Is How We Roll,” “H.O.L.Y.,” “May We All,” “Dirt,” and “Cruise.” Together the duo Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley accumulated 19 No. 1 singles and more than 13 billion global streams. They’ve sold more than 40 million tracks and 4.8 million albums worldwide.

FGL recently ended their chapter duo performing as FGL and have since been working on solo careers.

HarbourView has acquired nearly 40 catalogs to date, despite being in business for just a little over nine months. The firm’s portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres and decades. Most recently, the company acquired catalogs from Brad Paisley and Lady A, as well as Hollywood Undead, Luis Fonsi.