Harry Styles Partners With Voter Org to Offer Trip to Legendary ‘Harryween’ Show in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY-winning global superstar Harry Styles is partnering with non-partisan voter engagement organization HeadCount to motivate US-based fans to check their voter registration status and have their voices heard in this year’s midterm elections.

As part of HeadCount’s “Good To Vote” initiative, the collaboration will award an experience including travel to Styles’ iconic, fan-favorite “Harryween” show on October 31 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Styles’ critically acclaimed “Love On Tour” also features HeadCount volunteers checking voter registration status and getting fans registered at each stop.

Fans can check their registration status, register to vote, and enter the contest by visiting HeadCount.org/HARRYSTYLES or by texting “HARRY” to 57568. One lucky winner and a friend will be randomly-selected to see Styles perform in Los Angeles on Halloween. The experience includes two concert tickets, airfare, and hotel, along with a merchandise package and a poster signed by Styles.

Good to Vote is HeadCount’s primary online campaign to help young people prepare to vote. Launched in 2020, the initiative directly engaged over 600,000 voters with the chance to win custom experiences and prizes from Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Samuel L. Jackson, and more. HeadCount also drives voter participation through in-person voter registration drives at concerts, festivals, and community events.

Styles follows his BFF Lizzo, as she has partnered with HeadCount to encourage her fans to make their voices heard and vote during the upcoming election cycle. Styles is the latest artist to partner with HeadCount and joins acts such as Dave Matthews Band, Lauv, Odesza, The Killers, Alicia Keys, and numerous others in hosting voter registration activities at shows.