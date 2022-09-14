Live Nation Brings Ones To Watch To Singapore

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the launch of their ‘Ones To Watch’ artist discovery program in the Southeastern Asian city of Singapore.

Ones To Watch, which showcases emerging regional artists, is designed to help up-and-coming performers kickstart their careers with support from Live Nation’s global network.

“The launch of Ones To Watch Singapore will play a vital role in launching world-class Singaporean talent onto an international stage. The program provides these emerging artists the opportunity to connect with music fans and leverage Live Nation’s global network to develop their professional careers within the music industry,” said KwangHwa Ngiam, Managing Director of Live Nation Singapore.

Ones To Watch Singapore will officially kick off on September 26th at SCAPE, a non-profit youth center incorporating community, retail, and performances spaces. The showcase will feature emerging Southeast Asian talent Soph T. (Singapore), J.M3 (Singapore) and Muzza (Malaysia) who will perform in front of an audience of music fans, industry figures, and local tastemakers.

Live Nation’s Ones To Watch program debuted in the United States in 2017, helping to launch the careers of artists such as Halsey, Dua Lipa, LANY, and Yungblud.

Since then, Live Nation has successfully expanded the program internationally, launching additional localizations in Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and Hong Kong.