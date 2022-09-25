Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Grows as More Names are Added

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Today, Foo Fighters announced even more guests would join them to honor the life of their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27. The Los Angeles performance marks the second and final tribute to Hawkins, announced in June, along with the first concert, which took place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The newly added artists are Tool’s Danny Carey, Tommy Lee, Kesha, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless Tommy Brenneck, Matt Cameron, Jon “Juano” Davison, Elliot Easton, Rick Savage, Nate Wood, and Andrew Wyatt.

More names were announced for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 27th. 5 pm PT Doors Open

7 pm PT Show Begins #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/P1QH1IUtS6 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 23, 2022

The new acts will join the previously announced bands and artists – many of whom performed at the London show – including Travis Barker, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Nancy Wilson, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, Jon Theodore, and Alain Johannes, Joan Jett, P! NK, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Gene Simmons, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, Mark Ronson, Omar Hakim, and Chevy Metal, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney.

The performance in Los Angeles will be broadcast live on TV and online via Paramount+.